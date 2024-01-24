Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EPR Properties news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

