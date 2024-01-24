Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,847,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SNA opened at $288.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

