Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,075.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 130,872 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

