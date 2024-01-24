M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 17,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $195.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.65 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

