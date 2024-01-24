M&T Bank Corp Purchases 756 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVH opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

