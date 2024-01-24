M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,095,000 after acquiring an additional 409,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

