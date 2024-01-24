MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 104.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.9% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $150.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

