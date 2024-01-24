Michael Tobin Acquires 3,843 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.80 ($12,696.06).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Tobin bought 4,080 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,701.40).

On Wednesday, October 25th, Michael Tobin bought 3,597 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.83 ($6,353.02).

Audioboom Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 230 ($2.92) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 253.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.67 million, a P/E ratio of -396.55 and a beta of 1.35. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 620 ($7.88). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.