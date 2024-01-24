Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $31,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 223,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

