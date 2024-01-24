LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

