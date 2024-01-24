Lennox International (LII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Lennox International to post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. Lennox International has set its FY23 guidance at $17.25-17.75 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennox International to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LII opened at $442.34 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $458.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.40.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total transaction of $808,649.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,472. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth $698,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 204.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

