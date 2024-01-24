Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $29,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,567,353 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,906,000 after purchasing an additional 325,348 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

NYSE:LVS opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

