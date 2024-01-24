Keysight Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.60. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

