JTC (LON:JTC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 792.50 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 780 ($9.91). 46,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 89,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 774 ($9.83).

JTC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,588.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 778.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 728.82.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

