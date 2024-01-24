iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.39. Approximately 3,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUF. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 10,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000.

About iShares Gold Strategy ETF

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

