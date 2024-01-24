Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.90

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 107109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 396.5% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

