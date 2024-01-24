InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Declares Dividend of $0.07

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share on Friday, January 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14.
