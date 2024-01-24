Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.
