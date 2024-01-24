Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $35,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.