Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

