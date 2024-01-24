Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $156.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $157.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.