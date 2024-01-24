Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flex were worth $39,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Flex by 845.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after buying an additional 1,200,028 shares during the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,938,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Flex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 251,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.