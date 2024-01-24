FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

