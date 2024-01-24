FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,347,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,646,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.48.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

RRC stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.