Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.35 and last traded at $86.35. Approximately 213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

Euronext Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

