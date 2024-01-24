Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives $48.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after purchasing an additional 348,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

