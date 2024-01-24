Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fastenal’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $70.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,862 shares of company stock worth $9,145,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.