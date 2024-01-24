Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $29,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 326.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 122,735 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.66.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

