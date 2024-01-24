Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$17.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.53.

ELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TSE:ELD opened at C$17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.19 and a 1-year high of C$18.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.53.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9930151 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 39,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$614,125.50. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total transaction of C$73,932.42. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,813 shares of company stock worth $996,636. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

