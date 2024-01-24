Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott Acquires 4,675,000 Shares of Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Stock

Seed Innovations (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 4,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £93,500 ($118,805.59).
Seed Innovations Stock Performance
LON:SEED opened at GBX 2.05 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.54. The company has a market cap of £4.26 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.04. Seed Innovations has a 52-week low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06).
Seed Innovations Company Profile
