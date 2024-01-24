Echo45 Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $150.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.