Duality Advisers LP Trims Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

