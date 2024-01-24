Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.85.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

