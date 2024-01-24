Duality Advisers LP Invests $580,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amdocs by 16,840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DOX opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.91. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.