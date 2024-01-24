Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €18.35 ($19.95) and last traded at €18.15 ($19.73). Approximately 1,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.90 ($19.46).

Dr. Hönle Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $107.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.99.

Dr. Hönle Company Profile

Dr. Hönle AG supplies industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, medical technology, optics and opto electronics, automotive, and glass processing.

