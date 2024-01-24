Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 134,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,532,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,252. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

