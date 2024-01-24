Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8,756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

