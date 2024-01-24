Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) vs. GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Head to Head Comparison

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2.55% 23.34% 4.99% GEN Restaurant Group 2.42% 38.14% 3.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and GEN Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.44 billion 0.49 $99.05 million $3.93 19.22 GEN Restaurant Group $163.73 million 1.70 $10.28 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

93.7% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 2 0 2.00 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus price target of $87.56, indicating a potential upside of 15.94%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 112.68%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats GEN Restaurant Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. Its gift shop offers various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, food, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

