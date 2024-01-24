Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $176.31. The stock has a market cap of $486.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.