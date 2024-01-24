Comparing Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) & Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.39 $1.88 billion $0.87 38.26 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.63 $284.63 million $1.58 42.41

Analyst Ratings

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Equity LifeStyle Properties. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Weyerhaeuser and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 3 4 0 2.57 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 6 2 0 2.25

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus target price of $38.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.58%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus target price of $70.72, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 8.17% 7.76% 4.64% Equity LifeStyle Properties 20.10% 19.58% 5.31%

Risk & Volatility

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 87.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 113.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Weyerhaeuser on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

