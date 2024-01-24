Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,366 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPG

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.