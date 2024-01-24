Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $479.90 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.