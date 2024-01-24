Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8,756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $171.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.