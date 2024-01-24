Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

