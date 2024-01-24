Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

