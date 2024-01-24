Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Dover by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Dover by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Trading Up 1.5 %

Dover stock opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.96. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

