Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Report on CGNX

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.