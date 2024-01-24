Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after acquiring an additional 385,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.07.

EPAM opened at $297.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.84 and a 200 day moving average of $257.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

