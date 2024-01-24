Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $150.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

