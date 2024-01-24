CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $32,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.